Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading 12% Higher

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.70, approximately 209,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 110,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCEL shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atreca by 261.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth $144,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

