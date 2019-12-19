Audio Pixels (ASX:AKP) Trading Down 0.3%

Audio Pixels Holdings Ltd (ASX:AKP)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$15.95 ($11.31) and last traded at A$15.95 ($11.31), 560 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$16.00 ($11.35).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $451.41 million and a P/E ratio of -77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Audio Pixels Company Profile (ASX:AKP)

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Audio Pixels Limited, develops digital speakers in Australia and Israel. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

