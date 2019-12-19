Avista (NYSE:AVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.40

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 4191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Williams Capital lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.46%.

In other news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avista by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,520,000 after buying an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avista by 35.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 472,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after buying an additional 241,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

