Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Receives GBX 603.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 603.38 ($7.94).

BEZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Beazley alerts:

LON:BEZ traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 535 ($7.04). The company had a trading volume of 1,293,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 546.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 572.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake acquired 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Also, insider David Roberts acquired 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £50,274 ($66,132.60). Insiders acquired a total of 52,638 shares of company stock valued at $28,594,092 over the last ninety days.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.