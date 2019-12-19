Beetle Coin Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $18.94, $32.15 and $10.39. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $866,613.00 and $14,764.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066197 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 209,750,316 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $18.94, $5.60, $33.94, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.