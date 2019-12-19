Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BHVN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.52. 663,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,597. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.53.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,023 shares of company stock worth $1,882,127. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $38,799,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,315,000 after acquiring an additional 456,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 383,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 60.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 380,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

