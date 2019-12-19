Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23,973.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $222,843.00 and $23,973.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002997 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,341,594 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, STEX and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

