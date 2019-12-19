BitTube Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,833.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre, Upbit and Livecoin. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $8,833.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00657879 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003626 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 222,153,629 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

