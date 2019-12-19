BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report sales of $291.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.67 million and the highest is $294.46 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $280.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $724.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $1,329,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

