Black Knight’s (BKI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Black Knight from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of BKI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,670. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco raised its position in Black Knight by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

