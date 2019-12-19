BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.66

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $16.94. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 6,075 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 374.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

