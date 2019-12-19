BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.66

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and traded as high as $16.94. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 6,075 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile (NYSE:CII)
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
