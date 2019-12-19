Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.36

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.36 and traded as low as $14.87. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 1,458 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
