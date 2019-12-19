Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.36

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.36 and traded as low as $14.87. Blackrock Muniassets Fund shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 1,458 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Get Blackrock Muniassets Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 56.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 403,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 146,020 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniassets Fund during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.