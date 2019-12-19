BLOCKv (VEE) One Day Volume Hits $2,243.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $2,243.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01182853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120373 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Tidex, Upbit, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

