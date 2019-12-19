Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 232,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 204,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

In related news, CFO D Andrew Woodward bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,472,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 281,790 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

