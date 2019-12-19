BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLSFY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR alerts:

Shares of BLSFY stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.