BOMB (BOMB) One Day Volume Tops $33,635.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. BOMB has a total market cap of $697,441.00 and approximately $33,635.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00010119 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last week, BOMB has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059604 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086700 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00061899 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.36 or 0.99859122 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,507 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,719 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

