Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 302.69 ($3.98).

Shares of LON:BOO traded down GBX 7.70 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 288.60 ($3.80). The stock had a trading volume of 4,512,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 151.45 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 279.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

