BP plc (LON:BP) Receives GBX 616.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dec 19th, 2019

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.15 ($8.11).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.60) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

BP stock traded up GBX 4.35 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 483.65 ($6.36). 41,191,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 490.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 512.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 188 shares of company stock valued at $93,042.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

