Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce $2.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.43 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIB. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

GIB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.02. 140,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,981. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,983,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 904,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,526,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

