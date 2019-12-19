Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price at $77.00

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday.

Bandwidth stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.78. 336,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.52 and a beta of 0.49. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 203.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,654,000 after purchasing an additional 908,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,438,000 after acquiring an additional 126,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after acquiring an additional 148,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 90,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

