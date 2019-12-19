Brokerages Set Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Target Price at $264.13

Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.44.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $272.94.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,508,723. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

