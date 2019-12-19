Brokerages Set Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Price Target at €6.16

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.16 ($7.16).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

ETR CBK traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching €5.63 ($6.55). The company had a trading volume of 5,561,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.36 and a 200-day moving average of €5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

