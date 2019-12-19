Brokerages Set Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Price Target at $4.57

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

Several analysts recently commented on XOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signition LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000.

NASDAQ XOG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 153,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,457. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.30 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

