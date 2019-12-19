Brokerages Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target at $14.33

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 77,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $756,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 611.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 140,343 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,155. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

