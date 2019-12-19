Brokerages Set LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $20.40

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.65. 4,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,583. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

In related news, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $470,209 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 166.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in LendingClub by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 287,353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,981,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,181,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.