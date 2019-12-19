Bytecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.73 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Poloniex, Cryptohub and Coindeal. Bytecoin has a market cap of $59.73 million and approximately $12,801.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00658703 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Binance, TradeOgre, OKEx, cfinex, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Coindeal and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

