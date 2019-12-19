Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.96

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and traded as low as $11.78. Canfor shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 3,150 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised Canfor to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

