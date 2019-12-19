CanYaCoin (CAN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $243.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Bancor Network. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDAX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

