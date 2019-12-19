Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Receives $49.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,882,000 after purchasing an additional 240,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 317,499 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

