Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.81.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,451,440.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,019 shares of company stock valued at $13,949,440 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 39.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.