Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 158,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,467. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

