Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.90. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 110,282,542 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Lawler acquired 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,133,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,049.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 848,089 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

