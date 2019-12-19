Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.55

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $10.06. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 17,071 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 54.89, a quick ratio of 53.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.29%.

About Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

