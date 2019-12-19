China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Up 8%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s stock price was up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.51, approximately 198,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 48,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAAS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

