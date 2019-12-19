China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) were up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.87, approximately 258,991 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 28,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China XD Plastics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.16 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.45%.

In related news, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $160,269.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dahe Zhang sold 93,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $192,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,175 over the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

