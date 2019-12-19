CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.65

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.69. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 12,000 shares.
Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.45 target price (down previously from C$1.55) on shares of CIBT Education Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.
About CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA)
CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.
