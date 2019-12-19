City of London Group (LON:CIN) Announces Earnings Results

City of London Group (LON:CIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (8.42) (($0.11)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

CIN remained flat at $GBX 140 ($1.84) during trading on Thursday. 2,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. City of London Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.74.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a report on Tuesday.

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

