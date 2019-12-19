CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.06

Shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $6.95. CM Finance shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 26,529 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callodine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CM Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CM Finance by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CM Finance by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Finance during the second quarter worth $1,944,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

