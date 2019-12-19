Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.15

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.15 and traded as low as $101.37. Cogeco shares last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 15,972 shares.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cogeco from C$99.50 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$103.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.70.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$610.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 6.6399998 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

