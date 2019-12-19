CoinUs (CNUS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,347.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $436,808.00 and $5,347.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 72.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

999 (999) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047965 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003818 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.