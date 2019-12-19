Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.95

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 11057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

