COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE-PD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Shares of COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE-PD) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.93, approximately 5,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62.

COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE-PD)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of October 3, 2019, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 538,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 5 new build vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

