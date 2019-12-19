Couchain Price Down 18% This Week (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Couchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. Couchain has a total market cap of $7,439.00 and approximately $5,723.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Couchain has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

COU is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

