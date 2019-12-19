Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Shares Down 7%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.73, approximately 532,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 508,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVIA. Zacks Investment Research raised Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVIA. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covia in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investure LLC bought a new position in shares of Covia during the second quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covia by 105.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Covia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Covia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

