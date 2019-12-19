Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 1,779 shares.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 193,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

