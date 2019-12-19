Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 4,941.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,941.67 ($65.00).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07).
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.