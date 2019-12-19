Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 4,941.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,941.67 ($65.00).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRDA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,275 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Croda International alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07).

CRDA stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,866 ($64.01). 315,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,861.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,863.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.