Cryptaur Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $14,886.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

CPT is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

