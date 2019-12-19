CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Market Cap Reaches $2,959.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 59.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $2,959.00 and $57.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00557241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008597 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

CustomContractNetwork Token Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.