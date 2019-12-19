CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,156.00

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,156 ($15.21) and last traded at GBX 1,141 ($15.01), with a volume of 72857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($14.60).

CVSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,028.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 891.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $808.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. CVS Group’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other news, insider Simon Innes sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($13.19), for a total value of £1,053,150 ($1,385,359.12).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

