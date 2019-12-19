Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $145.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.20.

DHR traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.37. 5,170,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,353. Danaher has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $177,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 665,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

